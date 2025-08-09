Aleema Khan has taken over PTI, claims Sher Afzal Marwat

ISLAMABAD: Former Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Sher Afzal Marwat on Saturday alleged that Aleema Khan, sister of PTI founder Imran Khan, has virtually taken control of the party within a year.

Speaking on ARY News programme Aiteraz Hai, MNA Sher Afzal Marwat made serious accusations against Aleema Khan, saying that especially after the arrest of Imran Khan’s wife, Bushra Bibi, Aleema has been controlling all party affairs.

“She decides who will visit Adiala Jail to meet Imran Khan and when. She decides when meetings will be held at KP House and how protests will be organised. All key decisions are made by Aleema Khan,” he claimed.

Marwat further alleged that PTI MNA Junaid Akbar had disclosed in a parliamentary meeting that Aleema Khan had threatened to create rifts between him and party workers.

“Today, the parliamentary meeting supported me and sent a message in my favour,” Marwat said.

“I, along with the entire PTI, believe that Imran Khan never wanted Aleema Khan to assume the role she has taken on now,” he added.

According to Marwat, Aleema Khan replaces people in party positions and uses harsh language against members. “My popularity is unpalatable to some people in the party. I am the first member to be expelled from PTI three times, yet the only one for whom workers still stand up,” he said.

“Bushra Bibi never appeared to have any intention of controlling the party, but Aleema Khan is clearly trying to do so,” he remarked.

Marwat further stated that individuals like Shahbaz Gill are also part of Aleema Khan’s group and that she even controls the party’s social media. “If PTI wants to deliver and secure the release of its founder, it must first rid itself of Aleema Khan’s influence,” he concluded.