Sher Afzal Marwat slams PTI leadership ahead of August 14 protest

ISLAMABAD: National Assembly Member Sher Afzal Marwat has highlighted Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) internal conflicts, leading to the disruption of the party’s upcoming protest on August 14, 2025, ARY News reported.

PTI is preparing for its second phase of protests on the country’s Independence Day, and internal divisions are threatening to derail the movement.

National Assembly Member Sher Afzal Marwat has openly criticised the party’s leadership and strategy, raising concerns over the success of the upcoming protest.

While speaking to the Media, Sher Afzal Marwat said that the protest will not be successful as the PTI protest faces internal discord, predicting that the results would be worse than the last protest.

He openly stated that he would not contribute unless the party leadership contacts him directly and removes Aleema Khan from political decision-making.

“Pary has been hurt badly because the bad decisions were made with bad intentions”, Sher Afzal Marwat said. “The party founder had advised against Aleema Khan’s involvement, yet she seems to be running the entire show.”

Sher Afzal also questioned the validity of Salman Akram’s role, asking, “Where was Salman Akram after May 9? How can he be the Secretary General? I cannot blindly follow his decisions.”

In response, PTI leader Shaukat Yousafzai backed the strategy of the party, declaring that the leadership had a comprehensive plan involving rallies and public assemblies across several regions.

“Barrister Gohar held a rally in KP, though it should have been in Islamabad. The protest policy has just started,” Yousafzai said.

Despite PTI’s official policy, Sher Afzal Marwat’s remarks highlight that the PTI protest faces internal discord, with concerns over leadership, strategic planning, and the influence of non-elected figures like Aleema Khan.

Sher Afzal Marwat further added, “Imran Khan is in jail, but he is the most popular leader. That is why the party does not have a successful leadership, which results in bad and ill-intentioned decisions.”