Convicted PTI leaders should seek relief from courts: Law Minister

ISLAMABAD: Federal Law Minister Azam Nazeer Tarar, referring to the disqualification of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leaders, emphasised that individuals convicted in criminal cases should seek relief through the courts, ARY News reported.

Speaking during the ongoing National Assembly session, Azam Nazeer Tarar made it clear that the May 9 cases are not within the domain of parliamentary discussion.

He stated that instead of using the National Assembly as a platform to contest judicial decisions, the convicted parties should seek legal relief from courts.

“Those who have been convicted should file appeals in the appropriate courts,” he said, adding that the Election Commission’s decisions must also be challenged through legal channels rather than debated in the House.

The Law Minister also pointed out that the Criminal Law Amendment Bill has been pending for seven months due to lack of consensus.

“No one is willing to sit and deliberate on the bill, which could benefit both politicians and ordinary citizens,” he noted.

Azam Nazeer Tarar reiterated that discussing sub judice matters or court verdicts in the National Assembly is a violation of the Constitution.

“We believe in the supremacy of law, and no individual is above it,” he asserted.

Responding to criticism regarding recent convictions of political figures, the minister maintained that all sentences were handed down in accordance with the law.

He assured that the convictions are not politically motivated, they are based on due legal process.

Tarar called upon opposition lawmakers to participate constructively in legislative work instead of politicising criminal convictions.

Earlier, Senior Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leaders Omar Ayub, Shibli Faraz, and Zartaj Gul had all approached the Peshawar High Court (PHC) in response to legal actions taken against them in connection with the May 9 riots.

According to reports, the three PTI leaders, facing similar terrorism-related convictions and political disqualification, are seeking relief through the judicial system.

Omar Ayub and Shibli Faraz have filed petitions challenging their disqualification by the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP).

Simultaneously, Zartaj Gul has filed a protective bail application to avoid immediate arrest. She was also sentenced to 10 years imprisonment in absentia by the ATC Faisalabad.