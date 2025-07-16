PTI founder’s sister summoned over ‘anti-state’ social media activities

ISLAMABAD: The National Cyber Crime Investigation Agency (NCCIA) summoned Aleema Khan, the sister of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) founder Imran Khan, to question her related to alleged in anti-state activities on social media, ARY News reported.

The NCCIA issued a call-up notice to Aleema Khan, directing her to appear at its Lahore office on July 17. The agency maintained in its notice that Aleema Khan’s presence is required to record a statement in her defense, with allegations of involvement in state-opposing social media campaigns.

According to the NCCIA, failure to appear will be taken as an indication that she has no defense to offer, potentially leading to further legal proceedings.

As an agency under the Ministry of Interior, the NCCIA warned that non-compliance could result in action under Section 174, which pertains to disregarding a summons.

Earlier on Tuesday, Aleema Khan said that the former prime minister has been facing ‘harsh conditions’ at Adiala Jail.

Speaking to newsmen meeting Imran Khan, Aleema Khan shared what she termed ‘two key messages’ from the PTI founder. She said that Imran Khan told her that he along with his wide Bushra Bibi, are enduring strict measures in jail.

According to Aleema Khan, Imran Khan urged the party to focus solely on the movement and resolve internal disputes. She said that the PTI founder also expressed his displeasure over the dispute among different party leaders.

“We [Imran Khan and Bushra Bibi] are facing hardships in jail and some party members are caught up in personal conflicts,” she added while quoting Imran Khan.