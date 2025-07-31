Arrest warrants issued for Aleema Khan, 50 other top PTI leaders

ISLAMABAD: An Anti-Terrorism Court (ATC) in Islamabad has issued non-bailable arrest warrants for 50 prominent Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leaders in connection with a case registered at the Karachi Company police station, ARY News reported.

The warrants target were issued by ATC judge presided over by Judge Abul Hasnat Zulqarnain for top party leaders including Aleema Khan, sister of PTI founder Imran Khan, Sheikh Waqas Akram, Hammad Azhar, Kanwal Shauzab, Shahid Khattak, Shandana Gulzar, and ex-party member Sher Afzal Marwat.

Other notable PTI leaders named in the warrants include former President Dr. Arif Alvi, Simabia Tahir, Mashal Yousafzai, Shibli Faraz, Faisal Javed, Abdul Qayyum Niazi, Nadia Khattak, Umar Tanveer Butt, and Afaq Alvi. The list also includes Salman Akram Raja, Rauf Hassan, Murad Saeed, Zulfi Bukhari, Raja Basharat, Ahmad Khan Niazi, Sardar Mansoor Saleem, Colonel (Retd.) Shabbir Awan, Saddam Tareen, and Rashid Hafeez.

Further, arrest warrants were issued for Khadija Shah, Alia Hamza, Umair Niazi, Pir Noor-ul-Haq Qadri, Khurram Sher Zaman, Asad Qaiser, Umar Amin Gandapur, Uatif Khan, Shahram Tarakai, Omar Ayub, Zartaj Gul, Junaid Akbar, Jamshed Dasti, Azam Swati, Hameed Raza, Mian Aslam Iqbal, Salar Khan Kakar, Sohail Afridi, Ajmal Sabir, Dr. Nisar Jatt, Shoaib Shaheen, Syed Ali Bukhari, and Abdul Latif Chattrali.

Earlier, the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) disqualified three lawmakers of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) following their convictions in cases related to May 9 riots.

The ECP issued notifications disqualifying Senator Ejaz Chaudhry, Punjab Assembly Opposition Leader Malik Ahmad Bhachar, and Ahmed Chattha.

The ECP also declared seats held by Senator Ejaz Chaudhry, Ahmad Khan Bhachar, and Ahmad Chattha vacant.

Anti-Terrorism Courts (ATCs) in Lahore and Sargodha sentenced the three PTI lawmkers to 10 years in prison in different May 9 cases of same nature.

It is worth mentioning here that PTI Chairman Barrister Gohar Ali Khan expressed deep concern over the potential disqualification of 39 parliamentarians belonging to the party in cases pertaining to May 9 riots.