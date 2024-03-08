Alert issued after heavy rain forecast

LAHORE: The Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA) Punjab issued an alert in the wake of expected heavy rains in the province, ARY News reported.

According to the details, the PDMA maintained that there is a possibility of heavy rains in Punjab from March 11 to 14. The PDMA spokesperson stated that the severity of the cold is anticipated to rise following the showers.

“The heavy rains may disrupt transportation in hilly areas,” he warned while directing the concerned authorities to be vigilant round the clock. All the concerned departments have been advised to take precautionary measures to avoid any human and material losses during the forecast period.

Director General PDMA Punjab Imran Qureshi directed all responsible departments to take full responsibility to cope with any unpleasant situations.

Read More: NDMA issues weather alert, asks tourists to be cautious

Earlier on March 6, the National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) issued an alert regarding unexpected weather in the coming days, with projections showing a combination of both rain and snowfall throughout several regions.

The National Common Operating Picture (NCOP) of the NDMA said that a mild westerly wave might sweep throughout Balochistan, bringing light to moderate rain to the western areas from March 6.

Meanwhile, regions of Gilgit-Baltistan, Kashmir, and the Pothohar are expected to receive rain, thunderstorms, and perhaps snowfall on hills.

From March 8 to 10, cloudy conditions are predicted to dominate most regions, with isolated rain in Central and Southern Punjab. Additionally, considerable snowfall is expected in Pakistan’s northern regions, which could result in short road closures.