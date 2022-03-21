Alert issued as heat wave expected in Karachi

KARACHI: A heat wave is expected in Karachi in the month of March as Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA) has issued an alert for preparations to local authorities, ARY NEWS reported.

According to the PDMA, the temperature will rise in the provincial capital and is likely to remain between 36 to 38 degree centigrade from 24 to 28 March.

The authority directed concerned institutions and local administration to remained prepared for any possible situation in wake of heat wave prediction and take measures to deal with it.

With the beginning of the summer season, the Early Warning Centre of the Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) had predicted a three-day spell of hot weather in the port city on March 13.

The hot weather spell will likely to continue till Monday (tomorrow). The weather forecast said that the humidity levels will also rise during the three-day period, due to which it will feel hotter than the actual temperature.

According to the Met Office, the humidity in the city will range between 30 to 40 percent in the evening.

The wind direction will remain northwest in the day, which will increase the temperature, but it will change to western or southwestern direction in the evening, according to the report.

