Podcast host Alex Cooper is pregnant and expecting her first child with husband Matt Kaplan, marking a major new chapter for the Call Her Daddy creator and the Hollywood producer.

The 31-year-old announced the news on Sunday, May 17, through an Instagram post featuring two intimate photographs with her husband, 42-year-old Matt Kaplan. In the images, Cooper is seen proudly displaying her baby bump as the couple shares what appears to be a quiet, personal moment rather than a staged announcement.

The post carried a simple caption, “Our family,” reflecting the couple’s understated approach to the announcement, which quickly drew widespread attention across social media.

Sources close to the couple have dismissed any speculation of tension in the marriage, saying both are deeply happy and have been waiting for the right moment to share the news publicly. According to those familiar with their circle, the pregnancy has brought renewed excitement into their lives as they step into parenthood together.

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Alex Cooper and Matt Kaplan were married in April 2024 in Riviera Maya, Mexico in a ceremony described as private, relaxed, and closely aligned with their personal style. The wedding reflected a preference for intimacy over spectacle, with a small guest list and a destination setting chosen for its calm, vacation-like atmosphere.

The couple’s relationship began in an unusual way after they first connected on a Zoom call in 2020. Their early dynamic remained low-profile, with Kaplan initially referred to anonymously on Cooper’s podcast before their relationship became public over time.

Over the years, Cooper has often spoken about the support she receives from her husband, particularly in relation to her career and growing media empire. Those close to the pair describe Kaplan as deeply encouraging of her professional success, something that has played a steady role in their relationship.

With the pregnancy now confirmed, the couple is preparing for what sources describe as a highly anticipated and carefully cherished new phase of life.