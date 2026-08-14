Alex Cooper’s hydration brand reportedly shutting down

Los Angeles – Call Her Daddy host Alex Cooper has apparently shuttered Unwell Beverage – a functional drinks brand the high-profile podcaster launched into what has been deemed by numerous professionals a significantly saturated consumer packaged goods (CPG) market as a direct product venture, according to Bloomberg, with the drinks line slated to go to market this autumn, including with merchandise particularly focused on Halloween.

People with insight into Target, where Unwell Beverage was notably featured, confirmed the product lines can be eliminated following the coming fall-round marketing run, as will likely come into play, too, for the beverage brands being manufactured beneath the greater roof of a worldwide food as well as drinks conglomerate as is the parent to what looks such as Unwell, Nestlé.

This January, 31 years old Cooper unveiled the functional beverage product range by way of an announcement of his team’s developing partnership using the aforesaid Nestlé Corporation, aiming particularly on females and creating product as that will best compliment an extremely productive and busy lifestyle without overly abundant sugar, phony sweetener in tastes and not using excess calories.

I always considered that there needed to end up as options of functional drink that really served the active girl on her the movement of daily action,” Cooper shared once the brand had been unveiled. The notion for Unwell began using Cooper while traversing the 2024 country with his show Unwell, a tour that put strain upon the presenter, producing him exhausted.

“We had such little possibility for wholesome replenishment while trekking across the united states and I got therefore exhausted and was trying to find out how to endure, as opposed to to party.”