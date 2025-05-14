Alex Hales confirms return to Islamabad United squad for PSL 10

Former England batter Alex Hales has returned to join the Islamabad United squad for the remainder of the Pakistan Super League (PSL) 10.

The right-handed batter, who has become an integral part of the Islamabad United squad, expressed his excitement about rejoining the franchise.

The defending champions confirm his return for the PSL 10 in a post on X.

“He’s back in Red. Welcome home, Alex Hales,” read the post, which also included the batter’s statement.

“Islamabad United has always been very close to my heart. They were the first PSL team I played for in Pakistan, and the support I’ve received from the fans and the franchise has been incredible throughout,” Alex Hales said in the statement.

He added, “When they signed me back in April, I was really looking forward to joining up with the squad for the latter stages of the tournament.”

According to the former England batter, he had to ‘reshuffle a few commitments’ to ensure his participation in the remaining games of the PSL 10.

However, Alex Hales said that he was “absolutely thrilled to be back in Pakistan playing in Red. Hopefully, I can contribute and help the team push for another title.”

It is worth noting here that the tenth edition of the Pakistan Super League was briefly suspended last week due to escalating tensions between India and Pakistan.

With an agreement on a ceasefire between the two countries, the PSL 10 is set to resume on May 17 with Karachi Kings facing Peshawar Zalmi at the Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium.