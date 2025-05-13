ECB to block England players from playing IPL 2025 playoffs: report

The England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) has reportedly decided to prevent players from participating in the knockout stage of IPL 2025.

The BCCI announced the resumption of the tournament after India and Pakistan agreed on a ceasefire.

With the resumption of the tournament, speculations began making rounds about the return of the overseas players to participate in the remaining games of the IPL 2025.

However, a report in The Telegraph has now revealed that the ECB will block players from playing in the knockout stages of the tournament due to the upcoming ODI series against West Indies later this month.

Earlier, the ECB announced the squad for the upcoming ODI series, which includes five players who are part of different teams in the IPL 2025.

Jos Buttler plays for Gujarat Titans, while Jacob Bethell and Will Jacks play for Royal Challengers Bengaluru.

Jofra Archer’s season with Rajasthan Royals will conclude on May 20, while Jamie Overton has reportedly decided against returning to India for the remaining games of the IPL 2025.

According to The Telegraph, the ECB has directed England players to join the squad in time before the first ODI at Edgbaston.

In case they return for the national duty, the England players will have to leave their teams at the end of the group stage of the IPL 2025.

The report said that Buttler, Bethell and Jack are intending to travel back to India in the next couple of days.

Earlier, Cricket Australia said that it would support players if they decide against travelling back to India for the remaining game of the tournament.

“Following the announcement that the Indian Premier League will resume on Saturday, Cricket Australia will support players in their individual decisions whether to return to India or not,” Cricket Australia said in a statement.

“Team management will work through preparation implications for the WTC Final for those players who choose to play in the remaining IPL matches,” it added.