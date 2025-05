Cricket Australia leaves IPL return decision to players

Melbourne: Cricket Australia said on Tuesday it is working with the government as well as the Indian board on security arrangements with several players set to make a decision on whether to return to the Indian Premier League (IPL) when it resumes this week.

The Twenty20 tournament was suspended last Friday amid the worst fighting between India and Pakistan in nearly three decades before a ceasefire was reached over the weekend.

India’s board (BCCI) said on Monday the remaining 17 games would resume from May 17 with the final rescheduled for June 3.

That would leave some Australian players like Pat Cummins, Mitchell Starc and Josh Inglis with a quick turnaround for their World Test Championship (WTC) final against South Africa at Lord’s that begins eight days later.

“Following the announcement that the Indian Premier League will resume on Saturday, Cricket Australia will support players in their individual decisions whether to return to India or not,” Cricket Australia said in a statement.

“Team management will work through preparation implications for the WTC Final for those players who choose to play in the remaining IPL matches.

“We are maintaining communication with the Australian government and BCCI around security arrangements and safety.”

The military confrontation began last Wednesday when India struck nine sites in Pakistan following the Pahalgam attack in Kashmir last month.

Islamabad denied links to the attack and called for a neutral investigation. The nuclear-armed neighbours agreed to a ceasefire announced by U.S. President Donald Trump on Saturday.