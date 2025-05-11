Australian players unlikely to return to India for IPL: report

Australian players are unlikely to return to India amid reports that BCCI officials were discussing a quick resumption of the IPL 2025.

The tournament was suspended for a week amid rising tensions between Pakistan and India.

Following the announcement of the tournament’s suspension, Australian players flew back home.

According to a report by The West Australian, the Australian players are unlikely to return to India for the remainder of the IPL 2025.

The geopolitical climate has left several Australian players rattled, and they are doubtful about returning to the country despite the announcement of a ceasefire between India and Pakistan, as per the publication.

Amid doubts over their participation in the tournament, Cricket Australia has reportedly decided to back their players in their decision to skip the remaining matches of IPL 2025.

It is worth noting here that India and Pakistan called a halt to hostilities a day earlier, and the BCCI secretary Devajit Saikia told website Cricbuzz they were “closely monitoring the evolving situation.”

Saikia added they will “take a call on IPL resumption after consulting all stakeholders of IPL and the concerned government authorities.”

Rajeev Shukla, vice-president of the BCCI, told Indian media that officials would meet on Sunday to decide the future course of action.

The IPL 2025 was on Friday suspended for a week, a day after a match between Punjab Kings and Delhi Capital was abandoned in Dharamsala, less than 200 kilometres (125 miles) from the northern city of Jammu, where explosions were reported hours earlier.