Australian cricketers ready to leave India amid IPL suspension: report

Australian cricketers are reportedly ready to leave India due to safety concerns after the BCCI suspended the IPL 2025 amid escalating tension with Pakistan.

The development came a day after last night’s game between DC and PBKS was called midway.

Subsequently, the BCCI suspended the IPL 2025 with immediate effect for one week.

A report in The Sydney Morning Herald has now revealed that Australian cricketers were anxious over their safety in India.

Citing several players agents, the publication reported that Australian cricketers were ready to leave India as soon as possible, particularly those based near sensitive border areas.

As per the publication, Australian cricketers were looking to book their own tickets to get home from India.

The Australian players will now return to their homes as soon as practicable.

Cricket Australia officials have said that they were in regular contact with players, currently in India for IPL 2025.

“The safety and welfare of our players and staff is always a core priority, and we support today’s decision by the BCCI,” said Todd Greenberg, the CEO of Cricket Australia.

It is worth noting here that as many as 57 games have been played in the tournament, while the 58th game between DC and PBKS in Dharamsala was called off without a result a day earlier.

The suspension leaves 12 league matches and four knockout games, including the final set for May 25 in Kolkata, in limbo.