'ALF' fame child star Benji Gregory dies at 46

Former child actor Benji Gregory, best known for his act in the ’80s sitcom ‘ALF’, has died at the age of 46, his family confirmed.

Rebecca Hertzberg-Pfaffinger, sister of retired American actor Benji Gregory, confirmed to a foreign portal, that the latter was found dead in his car last month, while the official cause of his death is still pending

In a Facebook post as well, Pfaffinger confirmed on Wednesday that Gregory and his service dog, Hans, were found dead at a bank’s parking lot in Peoria, Arizona, on June 13, and is believed to had fallen asleep and ‘died from vehicular heatstroke’.

While he died of a likely heatstroke, Gregory’s sister also mentioned that he suffered from depression, bipolar disorder and a sleep disorder.

 

Born as Benjamin Gregory Hertzberg, in Los Angeles, California, to a family full of actors, including his father, uncle and sister, he took up his first role at the age of 6.

Gregory best starred in the NBC sitcom ‘ALF’, as Brian Tanner, the youngest child of a suburban family, when he was 8. Apart from the stint, his various television appearances include ‘The A-Team’, ‘T.J. Hooker’, ‘Fantasy Island’ and ‘The Twilight Zone’, while get was also featured in movies like, ‘Jumpin’ Jack Flash’ and ‘Once Upon a Forest’.

'Titanic' producer Jon Landau dies at 63

