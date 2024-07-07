web analytics
‘Titanic’ producer Jon Landau dies at 63

Web Desk
|

Jon Landau, who was behind “Titanic” starring Kate Winslet and Leonardo DiCaprio, has died at the age of 63 after a 16-month battle with cancer.

Landau helped director James Cameron make history with ‘Titanic’ which became the first film to cross $1 billion at the global box office, Deadline reported.

He went on to top his record with 2009’s ‘Avatar’ and its sequel ‘Avatar: The Way of Water,’ making him the only producer to have three of the top four highest-grossing movies of all time.

Jon Landau’s death was confirmed by his son Jamie Landau.

Along with Titanic and Avatar, he also produced films such as Honey, I Shrunk the Kids (1989) and Dick Tracy (1990).

Read more: Kate Winslet recalls being body-shamed after ‘Titanic’

During his five-year stint as an executive at Fox, he led the production on Die Hard 2 (1990), The Last of the Mohicans (1992), Mrs. Doubtfire (1993) and Cameron’s True Lies (1994).

Titanic star Kate Winslet mourned his death as she shared that she had known Landau since she was 20 years old.

Winslet played Rose DeWitt Bukater in the movie. During their journey, Rose falls in love with Leonardo DiCaprio’s Jack Dawson despite being engaged to Caledon “Cal” Hockley.

Reacting to the news, Kate Winslet said: “Jon Landau was the kindest and best of men.”

“He was a man who was rich with compassion and exceptional at supporting and nurturing teams of phenomenal creative people,” she added.

