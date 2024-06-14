Kate Winslet recalls being body-shamed after ‘Titanic’

Hollywood A-lister Kate Winslet reflected on the older days post the release of the blockbuster romance-disaster epic ‘Titanic’, when she was bullied for her weight, when she wasn’t even fat.

In a new interview with a foreign-based publication, actor Kate Winslet opened up about how the times today are ‘completely different’ than what they used to be back in the 1990s and early 2000s, with all the women and celebrities now being content and confident in their skin and size.

Showering praises on the young age actors, for how confident they were in their bodies at the Met Gala, the ‘Avatar’ star opined, “I really was smiling, because every single image of the women on the red carpet, every woman is sharing their body in the way they want to, on their terms. And knowing they can do that safely because the media is not going to criticize them.”

“And that is completely different from the way it used to be in 1998, 1999, 2000, 2001, 2002,” she added. “This sh*t went on for years.”

Notably, this is not the first time Winslet has been honest about the body-shaming she faced after the release of ‘Titanic’. During an earlier podcast, she said, “Apparently, I was too fat”

“Why were they so mean to me? They were so mean. I wasn’t even f**king fat,” she let out. “I would have said to journalists, I would have responded, I would have said, ‘Don’t you dare treat me like this. I’m a young woman, my body is changing, I’m figuring it out, I’m deeply insecure, I’m terrified, don’t make this any harder than it already is.’ That’s bullying, you know, and actually borderline abusive, I would say.”