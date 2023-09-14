Kate Winslet talks about dark phase in her life

Hollywood actress Kate Winslet is one of the most decorated actresses in the world. The 47-year-old has made a name for herself by playing headstrong and complicated female characters.

Kate Winslet’s breakthrough performance was in 1994’s ‘Heavenly Creatures.’ Her stardom reached new heights three years later with ‘Titanic.’

Her best performance was in ‘The Reader,’ for which she won the Oscar Award for Best Actress in the 2009 Academy Awards. She was praised for her performance in ‘Finding Neverland,’, the ‘Divergent‘ film franchise and ‘Avatar: The Way of Water.’

Moreover, she has worked on web shows and films. She won the Outstanding Lead Actress in a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie Award for her performance as Marianne “Mare” Sheehan in the limited crime drama series ‘Mare of Easttown.’

It was not easy for Kate Winslet to reach the celebrity status she enjoys. Like many others, the actress was fat-shamed and belittled when starting her career.

Kate Winslet, in an interview, spoke about her tough journey in the showbiz industry. The actress revealed she got belittled for having “the wrong shape” and had to settle for less.

However, The ‘Titanic‘ actress – like the headstrong characters she plays – did not let the doubters and haters get the better of her, as she did not care what they told her.

Kate Winslet is now happily settled with three children daughter Mia (22), and sons Joe (19) and Bear (9). She admitted that she enjoys simple things in life such as picking and dropping her children to school, doing house chores, cooking, and eating chips while watching television.

The actress revealed that she is against social media and keeps her children away from it as well. Bear is not allowed a mobile phone.

