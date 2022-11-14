Kate Winslet covers a mum’s £17,000 energy bill

Hollywood veteran, Kate Winslet wins the internet with her generous move as she covered a £17,000 energy bill for a mother of an ailing girl.

The ‘Titanic’ star has put her share of £17,000 to help Carolynne Hunter – mother of 12-year-old Freya, who suffers from cerebral palsy and relies on receiving oxygen for breathing problems.

The Hunters live in a large council house in Tillicoultry, a non-energy-efficient space, and hence cost the family £6,500 annually to cover the cost of running the equipment of their ill daughter and heating the home.

“Our journey as family has been very traumatic and I just feel done at this point in my life,” a foreign news outlet quoted Mrs Hunter. Although she works on a moderate wage, Carolynne struggles to cover the expense of the soaring energy bills and is also worried about the possible winter cuts, due to the reduced gas supply resulting from the Russo-Ukrainian war. Carolynne was thankful to Winslet who donated to the family via their GoFundMe page and also contacted Hunters with her warm wishes. “When I heard about the money I just burst into tears – I thought it wasn’t even real. I’m still thinking is this real?” said Hunter.

Apart from relying mainly on receiving oxygen for her chronic breathing problem, particularly through the night, Freya requires supervision from at least two NHS nurses, who regularly monitor her heart rate and oxygen levels, in addition, to carrying out the suctioning procedure to keep her airways clear.

The family has cut down on additional expenses and is only keeping Freya’s room heated to keep her and staff comfortable. “We’re still freezing and we’re not even at minus temperatures yet,” her mother said.

“I am nipping at the staff not to put the heating on unless it’s necessary.”

She mentioned that despite the council putting solar panels up to help with blackouts, the family still had concerns about the bill. Mrs Hunter also expects the Scottish and UK governments to step in to help the families with the crisis situations during the economic turmoil and not the celebrities. “I’m going to be helped but what about everyone else? I wanted the government to pay for it and do the right thing – it shouldn’t have to be a celebrity that steps in.” “I didn’t speak out to get donations but at the same time, I have to make sure that Freya is OK,” Carolynne told the news agency.

