Algerian boxer Imane Khelif eyes gold amid gender row

Algerian boxer Imane Khelif, bidding to become her country’s first woman to win an Olympic boxing gold medal, said she is proud for guaranteeing herself a medal amid a row over her eligibility for the Paris Games.

The 25-year-old beat Hungary’s Luca Anna Hamori by unanimous decision in a welterweight quarter-final fight on Saturday to ensure at least a bronze medal – Algeria’s first boxing medal since 2000.

Khelif and a second boxer, Taiwan’s Lin Yu-ting, fell foul in 2023 of the International Boxing Association’s (IBA) eligibility rules, which include preventing athletes with XY chromosomes from competing in women’s events.

Both boxers were disqualified at the 2023 World Championships in New Delhi.

The IBA did not specify on what grounds they failed, and it has not been shown that they have a genetic condition giving rise to a difference of sexual development, or DSD.

International Olympic Committee president Thomas Bach on Saturday said there “was never any doubt” that Khelif and Lin were women who had every right to compete at the Paris Olympics.

“There is not an easy pass in the Olympics, and I will try to be fully ready for the coming fight,” Khelif told Algerian state television after her win.

“I’m very proud of myself and my country. I fight for my country flag and for a sport I love very much, and I hope to be an Olympic champion after winning a first medal in Olympic female boxing for Algeria, for the sake of the next generation.”

Khelif dedicated her medal to boxer Moustafa Mousa, the first Algerian to win an Olympic medal, who died on Saturday.

Algerian President Abdelmadjid Tebboune congratulated Khelif on her win in a post on X, writing: “You have honoured Algeria, Algerian women and Algerian boxing.

“We will stand by you no matter what your results are. Good luck in the next two rounds.”

Algerian Sports Minister Abderrahmane Hammad said Khelif was “one of a kind”.

Khelif will face Janjaem Suwannapheng of Thailand, whom she beat at the World Championships in 2023 before being disqualified, in Tuesday’s semi-finals.

Suwannapheng beat defending champion Busenaz Surmeneli of Turkey in her quarter-final bout.

“I know the Algerian boxer is very strong and I will try to watch her video to learn her tactics and correct mine,” Suwannapheng said of Khelif.

Asked if Khelif should be allowed to compete at the Olympics, the Asian Games silver medallist said: “I don’t know but I’m not afraid to face her at this level. I will do my best.”