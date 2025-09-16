Gandapur highlights army ties, vows support for martyrs’ families

RAWALPINDI: Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Ali Amin Gandapur, addressing the media at the Dhamial checkpoint, emphasized his strong connection with the armed forces, saying, “I myself come from an Army family. I will personally visit the home of Shaheed Major Adnan. My brother fought in the Kargil war,”ARY News reported.

According to reports, Ali Amin Gandapur strongly condemned the politicization of national martyrs, calling it a “disgraceful act” and criticizing recent remarks made by federal ministers as “deeply regrettable.”

Addressing broader national issues, the Chief Minister urged for dialogue and policy-driven solutions. “We have consistently called for meaningful talks. The only way forward is through policies and concrete actions,” he said.

Speaking on the events of May 9, Gandapur distanced his party from the controversial incidents, stating, “May 9 was never part of our party policy. Any violations were individual actions, not directed by the party leadership.”

He reiterated his loyalty to the founding leader of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), Imran Khan, clarifying, “My position is with the founder of PTI — he is my leader. The official PTI Twitter account is still managed by those who were given access by him.”

Ali Amin Gandapur concluded by affirming that PTI follows the vision of its founding leader and not any other ideology or philosophy.

The Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Ali Amin Gandapur stated that his government and party have been making continuous efforts to secure the release of PTI’s incarcerated founder, emphasizing, “Not a single day has passed without trying for his freedom.”

Addressing political matters, Gandapur criticized internal divisions within PTI, saying some individuals were deliberately weakening the party. “Narrative-builders are damaging the movement. Hypocrites exist within PTI. Certain people are running their own agendas — I warn them, they are harming the party,” he said.

He revealed that despite repeatedly requesting meetings, he was prevented from doing so, calling it a deliberate attempt to block engagement. He also condemned false allegations and political propaganda, holding them responsible for damaging PTI’s reputation. Gandapur pointed to Senate election disputes and nomination controversies as examples of divisive propaganda that persists inside the party.

Turning to national issues, the KP Chief Minister described the recent surge in terrorism as “deeply alarming.” He also opposed the forced repatriation of Afghan refugees, calling the practice “inappropriate.”

Announcing a political initiative, Gandapur confirmed that PTI will hold a major rally in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa on the 27th of this month to deliver a strong message to the people.

