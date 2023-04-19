Ali Amin Gandapur handed over to Lahore police

LAHORE: The Lahore police on Wednesday took custody of former federal minister and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf leader Ali Amin Gandapur, ARY News reported.

The Lahore police took custody of PTI leader soon after a court in Bhakkar granted bail to a firebrand politician in a case related to opening fire on a police checkpoint.

Civil judge Asif Niaz approved his bail against surety bonds worth Rs50,000.

Gandapur, a former federal minister, was arrested from outside the Peshawar High Court’s D.I. Khan bench last week.

On April 8, a case was registered against the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Ali Amin Gandapur at Islamabad’s Golra police station under section 7 of the Anti-Terrorism Act (ATA).

