Ali Amin Gandapur remanded in police custody for 2 days

ISLAMABAD: An Islamabad judicial magistrate on Tuesday remanded Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Ali Amin Gandapur in police custody for 2 days in a case pertaining to threatening the government and national institutions, ARY News reported.

Gandapur was presented before Judicial Magistrate Ehtasham Alam Khan on completion of his one-day physical remand.

After hearing arguments, the judicial magistrate handed over Gandapur to police on two-day physical remand.

Gandapur, a former federal minister, was arrested from outside the Peshawar High Court’s D.I. Khan bench on Thursday and sent to the central jail on a six-day judicial remand.

The case

On April 8, a case was registered against the PTI leader at Islamabad’s Golra police station under section 7 of the Anti-Terrorism Act (ATA).

Read more: ALI AMIN GANDAPUR ARRESTED FROM DERA ISMAIL KHAN

The first information report (FIR) also invoked sections 120B (punishment of criminal conspiracy), 121 (waging or attempting to wage war or abetting waging of war against Pakistan), 121A (conspiracy to commit offences punishable by Section 121), 122 (collecting arms, etc., with intention of waging war against Pakistan), 506 (criminal intimidation) of the Pakistan Penal Code and section 16 of Maintenance of Public Order (MPO) ordinance.

Comments