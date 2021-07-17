Ali Amin Gandapur leaves AJK election campaign following ECP orders

ISLAMABAD: Federal Minister for Kashmir Affairs and Gilgit-Baltistan (GB) Ali Amin Gandapur has returned to Islamabad after being barred from taking part in the election campaign in Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) following the directives of the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP), ARY News reported on Saturday.

The AJK special secretary interior apprised the ECP secretary in a letter that Gandapur has left the region following the commission’s order.

Yesterday, while taking action against polls’ conduct, the election commission had directed Federal Minister Ali Amin Gandapur from taking part in the AJK election campaign.

The AJK election commission had written a letter to the chief secretary, stating the provocative speeches being delivered by Gandapur were disturbing the peace situation in the region. It added that the officials were taking steps against the violation of the election code of conduct.

The chief secretary had been directed to submit a report after implementing the election commission’s instructions.