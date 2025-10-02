KP CM seeks appointment with CJP

ISLAMABAD: Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Ali Amin Gandapur has filed a petition in the Supreme Court requesting an appointment with the Chief Justice of Pakistan, ARY News reported.

According to the plea, the Chief Minister and the Advocate General of KP have asked that a meeting time with the Chief Justice be fixed, during which Gandapur intends to present his submissions.

The petition highlights that the KP Chief Minister, Ali Amin Gandapur, is bound to consult the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) founder Imran Khan on the province’s administrative affairs. It notes that the PTI founder is currently imprisoned at Adiala Central Jail in Rawalpindi.

The petition further recalls that the Islamabad High Court had previously directed authorities to arrange meetings with the PTI founder, Imran Khan, from time to time. However, after a few meetings, the jail superintendent reportedly refused further access, leading to a contempt petition that also remained unresolved.

The KP government in the petition stresses that it’s facing serious economic, legal, and law and order challenges. It also points out that Punjab has restricted inter-provincial trade of wheat and other commodities, further complicating matters.

The plea mentions that constitutional petitions and chamber appeals related to these issues are already pending before the Supreme Court.

Earlier, Ali Amin Gandapur said his recent meeting with the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) founder, Imran Khan, after a long gap was aimed at apprising him of the growing divisions within the party, while accusing Aleema Khan of playing a role in campaigns to sideline the PTI founder.

Ali Amin Gandapur revealed that in his previous interaction with the PTI founder, it had been decided to make changes in the provincial cabinet. He said Asad Qaiser and Shahram Tarakai were informed about the reshuffle, while Aqib Khan and Faisal Tarakai were told their portfolios would be altered. “Such adjustments at the government level are routine and not unusual,” he clarified.

Responding to Aleema Khan’s recent remarks, Gandapur stressed, “I clarify that the PTI founder is my leader. It is my right to inform him truthfully. Complaints are made by weak people, but I have never complained—I only apprised him of facts.” He added that since meetings with the PTI founder had not taken place for a long time, he felt obliged to update him on the situation.