Ali Amin Gandapur takes to IHC for dismissal of ECP protest cases

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Ali Amin Gandapur has taken to the Islamabad High Court (IHC) for the dismissal of the seven cases against him for protesting outside the ECP office after the Toshakhana reference verdict, ARY News reported.

According to details, the PTI leader has taken to the IHC for the second time seeking dismissal of the cases registered against him. The federal government, Islamabad Police and Investigation officers have been named in the application filed by the PTI leader.

In the application, the PTI leader said that there was a protest outside the ECP Islamabad after the Toshakhana verdict. The federal government pledged multiple cases under different sections against him after the protest, he added.

Gandapur stated that adding his name to the FIRs is baseless. He urged the court to dismiss the cases against him.

Earlier in July, the PML-N-led Punjab government clamped a ban on the former federal minister’s entry into the province ahead of Punjab by-elections.

In a statement, the Punjab Home Minister Ata Tarar alleged that Ali Amin Gandapur and Maqbool Gujjar want to carry out violent activities in Punjab.

“In a bid to maintain law and order situation, the provincial government has decided to clamp ban on Ali Amin Gandapur and Maqbool Gujjar’s entry in Punjab,” he added.

