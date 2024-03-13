KP CM Ali Amin Gandapur to ‘meet’ PM Shehbaz Sharif today

ISLAMABAD: Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Ali Amin Gandapur is scheduled to meet Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif today (Wednesday) to discuss the replacement of Chief Secretary Nadeem Afzal Chaudhry.

According to well-placed sources, Ali Amin Gandapur, who did not attend the PM’s swearing-in ceremony, will meet PM Shehbaz Sharif this evening to discuss the matter of CS’s appointment.

On Tuesday, the KP CM in a summary forwarded to the Shehbaz Sharif-led government, sought removal of the Chief Secretary Nadeem Afzal Chaudhry.

Gandapur sought the appointment of Shahab Ali Shah as the new chief secretary.

According to Gandapur, the proposed replacement is expected to bring fresh perspectives and innovative strategies to the role, thereby contributing to the overall development of the KP province.

This decision underscores Gandapur’s commitment to ensuring effective governance and administration in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

Separately, the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government also decided to raise the issue of the province’s receivable finances against the federal government.

A meeting chaired by KP Chief Minister Ali Amin Gandapur discussed financial issues of the province related to the federal government.

The chief minister directed concerned officials to devise a line of action to raise the matter with the federal government.