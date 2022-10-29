Ali Amin Gandapur to respond to Rana Sanaullah in 3 pm presser tomorrow

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Ali Amin Gandapur has announced to hold a press conference to respond to Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah’s allegations against him at 3 pm tomorrow, ARY News reported.

According to detials, the PTI leader would respond to the purported audio leak played by the Interior Minister in his press conference in Islamabad earlier today. In the purported audio leak, Ali Amin could be heard talking to another man about bringing weapons and manpower near the Rawalpindi-Islamabad border.

He said that Imran Khan is planning to stage bloodshed, his purpose is not to stage a protest but induce violence. He wants to lead the country into a tragedy, he added.

Rana said that the purported audio leak of the former federal minister could not be ignored. Imran Khan wants a clash between people and security forces, he added.

On the other hand, KP law minister Barrister Saif has said that the PTI leader was talking about licensed weapons in his purported audio leak. Keeping licensed weapons for personal security is every citizen’s right, he added.

He added that Rana Sanaullah himself is threatening PTI workers with violence and goonery. There is nothing wrong with keeping armed security guards, he added. He has not seen such a powerless Interior Minister in the history of the country, he added.

Ali Amin Gandapur is PTI’s asset, he added.

