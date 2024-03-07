Verdict declaring Ali Amin Gandapur fugitive nullified

ISLAMABAD: A session court on Thursday nullified the trial court verdict that declared Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) Ali Amin Gandapur fugitive in a liquor case, ARY News reported.

As per details, session judge Shahrukh Arjumand heard the plea filed by Gandapur’s counsel Raja Zahoor ul Hasan.

After the completion of the lawyer’s arguments, the court declared the trial court verdict null and void.

The plea further urged the court to exempt CM Ali Amin Gandapur from court appearance because of his official commitments.

The court approved the plea and exempted him from court appearance. The session judge directed CM KP’s counsel to submit surety bonds worth Rs 50,000 and present a local guarantor.

Furthermore, the case was adjourned till March 14 and sent back to the trial court.

Earlier, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) provincial president and CM KP Ali Amin Gandapur was declared absconder.

As per details, the district and session judge Islamabad declared him an absconder after not appearing before the court despite non-bailable arrest warrants in the case related to the possession and display of unlicensed weapons and liquor.

Read more: PTI’s Ali Amin Gandapur declared absconder

It is pertinent to mention here that Ali Amin Gandapur took oath as Chief Minister of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa after getting elected. In the 106 house, the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf candidate bagged 90 votes while PML-N candidate Dr. Ibadullah Khan managed to secure 16 votes.