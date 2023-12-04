PTI’s Ali Amin Gandapur declared absconder

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader and former federal minister Ali Amin Gandapur has been declared absconder, ARY News reported.

As per details, the district and session judge Islamabad declared him an absconder after not appearing before the court despite non-bailable arrest warrants in the case related to the possession and display of unlicensed weapons and liquor.

Moreover, the prosecutor and investigation officer appeared before the court, hereby the hearing was adjourned till January 4.

Earlier, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader and former federal minister Ali Amin Gandapur was served another notice by the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) in the assets beyond income case.

The anti-corruption watchdog served another notice to the former federal minister in the assets beyond income case.

According to the anti-graft watchdog, Gandapur purchased thousands of acres of land in different localities after coming into power.

It is pertinent to mention here that Bhakkar police registered three cases against Ali Amin Gandapur, including one that includes anti-terrorism provisions.

The ATC judge granted the police’s request and handed over the PTI leader to Bhakkar police on a three-day physical remand.

Gandapur, a former federal minister, was arrested from outside the Peshawar High Court’s D.I. Khan bench.