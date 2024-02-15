Ali Amin Gandapur’s arrest warrant issued

26.9 C
MUZAFFARABAD: An arrest warrant has been issued for Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader, Ali Amin Gandapur by the Election Commission of AJK, ARY News reported on Thursday. 

According to details, the Election Commission of Azad Jammu and Kashmir has issued a warrant for the nominated candidate for CM for Khyber Pakhtunkhwa over a code of conduct violation.

The warrant stated that the PTI leader insulted the Azad Jammu and Kashmir Election Commission and violated the code of conduct.

It is worth noting that the PTI-supported independent candidate defeated Fazl-ur-Rehman in NA-44 DI Khan, a constituency of the National Assembly.

Read more: Ali Amin Gandapur named Khyber Pakhtunkhwa CM by PTI founder

On Tuesday, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) founder named Ali Amin Gandapur as Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) CM.

The former prime minister announced this during his informal media talk in his jail trial in Adiala, where he is incarcerated.

”I have named Ali Amin Gandapur as Khyber Pakhtunkhwa CM, while no consensus on the premier’s name yet,” the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) founder was quoted as saying.

His political journey began with his election to the Provincial Assembly of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa in 2013 as a member of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) party.

