Ali Fazal breaks silence on opting out of ‘Fukrey 3’

Bollywood star Ali Fazal has finally addressed his missing from the much-awaited third film of the ‘Fukrey’ franchise.

Ever since the threequel of the comedy flick ‘Fukrey’ was announced earlier this week, fans have shown their disappointment over Fazal, not reprising his beloved character of Zafar in the title.

The ‘Mirzapur’ star has now finally responded to his fans with an official statement. He said, “So Zafar aayega ya nahi? Sab yahi puch rahe hain baar baar. Sorry saathiyon, iss baari nahi, (Everyone is asking me about Zafar not being in Fukrey, sorry my friends, this time he won’t).”

He further gave a reference to another cult character of him and added, “Zafar bhai ko kabhi kabhi Guddu bhaiya bhi banna padhta hai. Aur do universes overlap ho jaate hain kabhi kabhi, (At times Zafar has to become Guddu and these two universes overlap at times overlap).”

“Once a fukra always a fukra so I am around. . . But I won’t be coming on screen for the third outing of the Fukras, Bholi and Panditji!,” Fazal maintained.

“I would have wanted to be part of it but time and schedules didn’t allow me to. I will be back in the future at some juncture, maybe sooner than you expect. Zafar will be back after a small detour to entertain you guys.”

It is pertinent to mention here that his web series ‘Mirzapur’ is also slated to return with the third season, sometime this year.

Meanwhile, Ali Fazal also has Vishal Bhardwaj’s Netflix title ‘Khufiya’ and a Hollywood film ‘Kandahar’ in the kitty.

