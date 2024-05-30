Ali Fazal drops hint about Mirzapur 3, Panchayat 3 connection

Actor Ali Fazal dropped a major hint about a connection between popular web series Mirzapur 3 and Panchayat 3.

Currently streaming on Amazon Prime Video, Panchayat season 3 has been winning hearts similar to its first two seasons.

The cast of the web series includes Neena Gupta, Raghubir Yadav, Jitendra Kumar, Faisal Malik and Chandan Roy in the main roles.

Meanwhile, fans are anticipating a third season of Mirzapur that has a crazy fan following in India.

The web series stars Pankaj Tripathi, Ali Fazal, Shweta Tripathi Sharma, Rasika Dugal and others.

After Amazon Prime Video team started teasing about Mirzapur 3, fans are eagerly waiting for development on the upcoming season.

Now, actor Ali Fazal dropped a major hint about the series and it is somehow related to Panchayat 3, according to an Indian media outlet.

A fan tagged Fazal in a post on X writing that he wants to skip Panchayat 3 as he only wishes to see Mirzapur 3.

“Panchaayat nahi dekhunga toh chalega kya? (Will it be okay if I skip watching Panchaayat?) Waiting for Mirzapur actually,” he wrote.

However, it was the actor’s response that attracted the fans’ attention.

Ali Fazal replied to the post and wrote, “Watch Panchayat , it has a big hidden clue for Mirzapur Season 3.”

Mirzapur season 1 debuted in November 2018, followed by the second season in October 2020.

The series tells the story of a criminal family who is involved in major crimes such as drugs in the lawless city of Mirzapur. However, they have to deal with rival gangs that want to take them down the same way as them.