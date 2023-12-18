‘All my musician friends abused me after 3 Idiots…’, says Ali Fazal

Indian actor Ali Fazal, who essayed a pivotal role in ‘3 Idiots’, revealed that his musician friends used to abuse him after the blockbuster.

In a recent outing on comedian Cyrus Broacha’s podcast, actor Ali Fazal recalled how filmmaker Rajkumar Hirani saw him during a theatre performance and called for the film. “I remember getting a call and going in for the audition wearing this one shirt, which I probably used to wear like 4 days a week and getting cast and being told, ‘Woh, tum shirt wahi le aana beta, hume wohi shirt chaiye (We want the same shirt in which you auditioned, so bring that one along)’,” he recounted.

The actor continued that when he was cast for the role and had to play a guitar in a song, ‘Give Me Some Sunshine’, he learnt each and every chord as his prep.

“And then all my musician friends abused me for years after that because on set I was playing it beautifully. It’s perfect like ‘Give me some sunshine’, but, suddenly Raju sir comes in and he says ‘Don’t look at the guitar’,” Fazal revealed. “Then Aamir Khan comes and says ‘play common chords’.”

The ‘Fukrey’ star confessed that he just strummed the guitar without focusing on the right chords, leaving his musician friends angry.

Fazal also mentioned that the same shirt, which he got for 40 rupees, was also destroyed during the suicide scene, however, the production team stitched it well and returned it to him, while the director also gifted him a jacket.

For the unversed, Ali Fazal played senior student Joy Lobo, who committed suicide due to the pressure of college and studies, in Rajkumar Hirani’s coming-of-the-age comedy-drama ‘3 Idiots’, headlined by Aamir Khan, R. Madhavan and Sharman Joshi along with Kareena Kapoor Khan in the female lead.

