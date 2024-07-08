Ali Fazal reveals Peaky Blinders’ role in making Mirzapur 3

Bollywood actor Ali Fazal revealed the important role Cillian Murphy’s Peaky Blinders played in helping Mirzapur team make season 3 of the popular series.

During a recent interview to an Indian media outlet, he said that the team of the series was concerned about the audience’s reaction to season 3.

It is pertinent to mention that Mirzapur season 3 is currently streaming on Amazon Prime Video as Ali Fazal is reprising his role as Guddu Bhaiya while Pankaj Tripathi has returned for his role of Kaleen Bhaiya.

Reacting to the audience’s reaction to season 3, Fazal said that the makers of the series were inspired by the success of Peaky Blinders.

“I can’t think of (any other series)…maybe Peaky Blinders. I’m not comparing ourselves to that, but I’m saying because of them coming out with so many seasons, so then, also be mindful that you have to keep up with the world, and characters. I think that’s the challenge we focus on,” he added.

Talking about the show becoming a hit, he said that he did not know that Mirzapur would be received so well.

However, Ali Fazal said that he knew that the series will get attention if the story is done right.

Created by Karan Anshuman and Puneet Krishna, Mirzapur features Pankaj Tripathi, Divyenndu Sharma, Shweta Tripathi, Vijay Varma, Vikrant Massey, Rasika Dugal and Kulbhushan Kharbanda among others.

It is pertinent to mention that Cillian Murphy is set to reprise his role as Thomas Shelby in a movie titled Peaky Blinders at Netflix.

Directed by Tom Harper, production of the movie is scheduled to begin later this year in association with BBC Film, Variety reported last month.

“It seems like Tommy Shelby wasn’t finished with me. … It is very gratifying to be recollaborating with Steven Knight and Tom Harper on the film version of ‘Peaky Blinders.’ This is one for the fans,” Murphy said in a statement.