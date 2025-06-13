Ali Haider’s daughter follows in father’s footsteps

Celebrity kid Alishba Haider, the second eldest daughter of singer-songwriter Ali Haider, has followed in her father’s footsteps, making her musical debut with his new song.

Pakistani singer Ali Haider, who currently resides in Houston with his family, released his latest track, Punjabi duet ‘Dil Nahi Lagda’, earlier this week and revealed that the track also marks the debut of his daughter, Alishba.

In an Instagram post, featuring Haider and his daughter’s picture, he wrote, “It’s a Great Moment Launching Alishba Haider’s Debut Song ‘Dil Nahi Lagda‘ Featuring Myself.”

“The Father & Daughter Collaboration Is Out Now, Enjoy,” added the ‘Purani Jeans’ performer in the caption.

The duo have lent their vocals to the song, written and composed by Mubashir and Aryaan Hassan.

Notably, Ali Haider and his wife Sabika, who’ve been married since 2006, are proud parents of two more daughters besides Alishba; the elder one, Alizeh, and their youngest daughter, Alisha.

Meanwhile, their young son passed away in 2009, after which the singer had also quit making music and found solace in religion. However, Haider resumed mainstream music years later, in 2012.