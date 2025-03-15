Ali Raza expresses desire to work with THIS Bollywood diva

Showbiz heartthrob Ali Raza, of ‘Noor Jahan’ fame, revealed that his Bollywood wishlist includes sharing the screen with A-list actor Alia Bhatt.

In a new virtual interview with an Indian publication, actor Ali Raza, who previously revealed a Bollywood film offer from Yash Raj Films, which he could not do due to his Pakistani nationality, shared that if got an opportunity, he would like to share the screen with the ‘Gangubai Kathiawadi’ star.

“It is my wish to work with Alia Bhatt. She has great potential and one enjoys watching her performances,” Raza said.

Further speaking about one Bollywood filmmaker he would want to collaborate with in future, the actor added, “I cannot decide on one person if I’m getting an opportunity to work in India. But I have this gut feeling that I will work there someday.”

When asked about his favourite Bollywood movies, he responded, “I love Akshay Kumar’s comedy films. There was this one movie Garam Masala, then there was Hera Pheri, All The Best etc. I like these old films which have good humour in them. Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani is one of my favourites, Animal was also really good.”

“In recent projects, I really like Mirzapur. I watched the entire season for the 5th time last night,” he added.

On the work front, Ali Raza is currently being seen in the drama serial ‘Dastak’, co-starring Feroz Kadri and Sohai Ali Abro. The Marina Khan directorial, scripted by seasoned writer Sarwat Nazir, airs every Friday, at 10.30 p.m., only on ARY Digital.

