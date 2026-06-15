Ali Raza Shere wishes Hina Afridi in adorable post on social media

Pakistani actor Ali Raza Shere gave his best wishes to Hina Afridi on her birthday.

In his latest Instagram story, Raza shared a Instagram story, featuring a close shot of him with Afridi in ARY Digital’s drama Mirza ki Heer. He also placed a simple yet chic text “Happy Birthday HEER”.

In the drama, Raza is playing the lead male role of Taimoor Mirza, whereas Hina Afridi appeared as the lead female character, Heer.