Taimoor Akbar shares chic birthday wish for Hina Afridi in viral post

Digital content creator and social media influencer Taimoor Akbar wishes his wife Happy Birthday in a chic story post on his social media account.

Taking to his official Instagram handle, Akbar posted a single photo story, featuring a candid picture with his wife, Hina Afridi. The couple can be seen laughing under an open sky with the night sky in the background. He further mentioned in the text of the story, “Happy Birthday, Wife Jee, Love you”.

Taimoor Akbar, widely known by his online alias Taimoori, is a prominent Pakistani digital content creator, social media influencer, and actor.

He is best recognized for his relatable and humorous short-form videos and sketches on platforms like Instagram and YouTube.

The couple tied the knot on January 16.