Ali Zafar defamation case: Arrest warrants issued for Iffat Omar, Ali Gul Pir

LAHORE: A Lahore court on Wednesday issued non-bailable arrest warrants for actor-host Iffat Omar and Ali Gul Pur in a defamation lawsuit filed by Ali Zafar against Meesha Shafi and others for leveling allegations of sexual harassment on him.

Judicial Magistrate Yousuf Abdul Rehman heard the case.

As the hearing went underway, the judicial magistrate rejected the plea of Iffat Omar’s exemption from appearance and issued arrest her non-bailable warrants. The court also issued non-bailable arrest warrants for Ali Gul Pir.

The court also summoned singer Meesha Shafi on the next hearing and dismissed the pleas of co-accused Leena Ghani, Fariha Ayub, Faizan Raza and Haseemuz Zaman for permanent exemption from appearance.

The court adjourned the hearing till October 6.

The Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) Cybercrime Wing on Dec. 16 declared singer Meesha Shafi, seven others ‘guilty’ of running a defamation campaign on social media against singer cum actor.

The FIA cybercrime wing submitted an interim challan to the Lahore court which stated that Meesha Shafi and seven others were found guilty of running a defamatory drive against the actor by accusing him of his alleged involvement in sexual harassment and assault.