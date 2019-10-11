The Lahore High Court on Friday dismissed singer Meesha Shafi’s appeal in a sexual harassment case lodged by her against singer Ali Zafar.

Shafi challenged the decision of Governor Punjab Rafiq Rajwana and the Punjab ombudsperson (Protection against Harassment of Women at Workplace) earlier.

BREAKING: Meesha Shafi’s case dismissed by the Lahore High Court exonerating Ali Zafar for the third time! Congratulations @alizafarsays and @ayeshafazli. The way you guys fought this will go down in history.

#metoo #MeeshaShafi #falseallegations — Barrister Ambreen Qureshi (@ambreenqureshi) October 11, 2019

LHC retained the decision of Governor Punjab of rejecting Shafi’s complaint under Women Harassment Act against Zafar on August 1.

Ms Shafi’s case dismissed by the Lahore High Court. This is the 3rd dismissal. Fake allegations by opportunists can destroy lives & undermine genuine victims. We fought to set a precedent. All evidence submitted will be public soon. Thank you for your love and support. https://t.co/LlrMIZsaHN — Ali Zafar (@AliZafarsays) October 11, 2019

According to Zafar’s lawyer, Barrister Ambreen Qureshi “Meesha Shafi’s case dismissed by the Lahore High Court exonerating Ali Zafar for the third time!”

Ali Zafar regarded it as the “third dismissal.” Taking, to Twitter, he thanked his fans for their support and wrote “Fake allegations by opportunists can destroy lives & undermine genuine victims. We fought to set a precedent. All evidence submitted will be public soon.”

In the appeal, filed in August 2018, Shafi had challenged the Punjab ombudsperson (Protection against Harassment of Women at Workplace) and governor’s decision to dismiss her complaint against Ali Zafar whom she accused of sexual harassment.

On October 2, Justice Shahid Kareem reserved the verdict in the case after hearing final arguments by lawyers.

It is pertinent to note here that in April 2018, singer Meesha Shafi, in a post shared on micro-blogging site Twitter, claimed that she had been subjected to sexual harassment “of a physical nature” by Ali Zafar on multiple occasions.

The singer-cum-actress used the hashtag #MeToo to link it with an international movement against sexual harassment and assault.

