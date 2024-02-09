Ali Zafar shares a major update about PSL 9 anthem

Set to treat cricket and music lovers with yet another banger, A-list singer Ali Zafar shared a major update on his PSL 9 anthem.

Actor-singer Ali Zafar, who is collaborating with Aima Baig this time, for a smashing new anthem for the upcoming 9th edition of Pakistan Super League, shared an update regarding the track with his fans.

Zafar took to his X handle earlier this week, with a picture of the two, and revealed that they have completed recording for the PSL 9 anthem, titled ‘Khul Ke Khel’, and are now gearing for the video part of the song.

PSL Anthem “Khul Ke Khel” ‘s recording done with the super talented Aima Baig. Now time to dance for the video. Koi ache se steps batao. 🕺#HBLPSL #HBLPSLanthem #anthem #KhulKeKhel pic.twitter.com/Zgl3DvnRvS — Ali Zafar (@AliZafarsays) February 7, 2024

He further asked his fans to suggest dance steps for the music video.

Pertinent to note here that the news of Zafar being roped in, to sing the annual celebratory song for cricket lovers, was confirmed by PCB earlier this month.

“Seeti Tou bajay ge,” the board wrote in an X post. “Countdown to #HBLPSL9 Anthem Excitement! Ali Zafar is set to immerse his magic to the official HBL PSL anthem 2024.”

Notably, the singer has previously sung the official PSL anthems for the 2016, 2017 and 2018 editions. He was later replaced by other stars but fans had demanded his return time and again.

Meanwhile, PSL 2024 is set to kickstart on February 17 in Lahore.

