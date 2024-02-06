PSL 9 ticket booking website under cyberattack

The Pakistan Super League (PSL) management on Tuesday night confirmed the online ticket booking platform has been hit by a cyberattack, ARY News reported.

The management disclosed that the technical team of the PSL ticket partners are trying to address the problems caused by the cyber-attack on the website.

There has been a cyberattack on the #HBLPSL9 ticketing website (https://t.co/khPS0MOZVN). Technical team of the ticketing partners are addressing the issue with efficiency. We anticipate a swift resolution and expect the website of the service provider to be operational again… — PakistanSuperLeague (@thePSLt20) February 6, 2024

The PSL management anticipated a swift resolution and expected the website of the service provider to be operational again shortly.

READ: PSL 9 tickets sale to go live online from Feb 6

Earlier, the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) announced the sale of PSL tickets for season 9 which is scheduled to go live online on Tuesday, 6 February 2024 (Today).

Physical tickets will go on sale at designated TCS express centres from 12 February 2024 onwards. Tickets booked online can also be collected from TCS’ designated pick-up centres or can be home-delivered by TCS.

The tickets have been set at PKR 6,000 (VIP), PKR 3,000 (Premium), PKR 2,000 (First class) and PKR 1,000 (General).

The tickets for the final, to be played on 18 March at the National Bank Stadium in Karachi, have been set at PKR 8,000 (VIP), PKR 4,000 (Premium), PKR 2,500 (First class) and PKR 1,000 (General).

The tickets for the qualifier will be sold for PKR 5,000 (VIP), PKR 2,500 (Premium), PKR 1500 (First class) and PKR 750 (General) while tickets for the two eliminators have been priced at PKR 5,000 (VIP), PKR 3,000 (Premium), PKR 1500 (First class) and PKR 750 (General).