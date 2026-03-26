Ali Zafar vs Meesha Shafi case moves closer to verdict

LAHORE: A sessions court in Lahore has concluded proceedings in the defamation case filed by singer Ali Zafar against Meesha Shafi, ARY News reported.

Additional Sessions Judge Asif Hayat heard the case, during which Ali Zafar’s counsel, Umar Tariq Gill, submitted written arguments. The lawyer contended that the allegations made by Meesha Shafi do not meet the legal standard and were made without sufficient evidence.

The court noted that arguments from both sides have been completed and written submissions have been filed. The hearing has been adjourned until March 30.

The judge stated that on the next hearing, the court will review the complete record. If required, further clarification may be sought from the lawyers. If no additional clarification is needed, the court may reserve its verdict.

Ali Zafar had filed the defamation suit in 2018, seeking Rs1 billion in damages after Meesha Shafi accused him of harassment.

Ali Zafar–Meesha Shafi Case: Background and Legal History

The legal dispute between Ali Zafar and Meesha Shafi dates back to 2018, when Meesha Shafi publicly accused Ali Zafar of harassment through social media posts. The allegations immediately drew widespread attention and became one of Pakistan’s most high-profile cases linked to the global #MeToo movement.

Ali Zafar strongly denied the allegations and responded by filing a defamation suit in Lahore, arguing that the claims had caused serious and lasting damage to his personal reputation, professional standing, and career. He sought both damages and legal redress, maintaining that the allegations were false and malicious.

Over the years, the case has moved through multiple legal stages, including proceedings in sessions courts, appeals, and constitutional petitions before higher courts. The matter has largely revolved around procedural issues, jurisdiction, admissibility of evidence, and conduct of the parties during trial, rather than a final determination on the merits of the allegations.

The case remains sub judice, with no final ruling yet on the defamation claim itself. It continues to be closely watched due to its legal, social, and cultural implications in Pakistan.

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