Ali Zafar wins defamation case against Meesha Shafi

LAHORE: A sessions court in Lahore has announced its verdict in the long-running defamation case filed by singer Ali Zafar against fellow artist Meesha Shafi, ordering Shafi to pay Rs5 million in damages, ARY News reported.

Additional Sessions Judge Asif Hayat delivered the ruling after years of proceedings. The court held that, based on the available evidence, Meesha Shafi failed to substantiate her allegations against Ali Zafar.

The case dates back to 2018, when Ali Zafar filed a defamation suit claiming that false allegations made by Meesha Shafi had severely damaged his reputation. He had sought Rs1 billion in damages.

Over the course of nearly eight years, the court recorded statements from both parties and witnesses, while legal teams conducted extensive cross-examinations. Even after the completion of evidence, final arguments continued for several months before the verdict was reserved.

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Announcing its decision, the court awarded Rs5 million in damages to Ali Zafar, significantly less than the amount originally claimed but affirming his stance that the allegations were unproven.

Reacting to the verdict, Ali Zafar’s counsel, Umar Tariq Gill, stated that the court had rejected Meesha Shafi’s position that her claims were made in the public interest, declaring them unsubstantiated.

The verdict marks a major development in one of Pakistan’s most high-profile defamation cases, bringing an end to years of legal battle between the two artists.

Ali Zafar–Meesha Shafi Case: Background and Legal History

The legal dispute between Ali Zafar and Meesha Shafi dates back to 2018, when Meesha Shafi publicly accused Ali Zafar of harassment through social media posts. The allegations immediately drew widespread attention and became one of Pakistan’s most high-profile cases linked to the global #MeToo movement.

Ali Zafar strongly denied the allegations and responded by filing a defamation suit in Lahore, arguing that the claims had caused serious and lasting damage to his personal reputation, professional standing, and career. He sought both damages and legal redress, maintaining that the allegations were false and malicious.

Over the years, the case has moved through multiple legal stages, including proceedings in sessions courts, appeals, and constitutional petitions before higher courts. The matter has largely revolved around procedural issues, jurisdiction, admissibility of evidence, and conduct of the parties during trial, rather than a final determination on the merits of the allegations.

The case remains sub judice, with no final ruling yet on the defamation claim itself. It continues to be closely watched due to its legal, social, and cultural implications in Pakistan.