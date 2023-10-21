Ali Zafar or Ali Fazal? Richa Chadha recalls her mom’s confusion

Bollywood actor Richa Chadha revealed how her mother was alarmed thinking she was going to marry Pakistani singer Ali Zafar instead of Indian actor Ali Fazal.

Watch ARY News live on live.arynews.tv

In her latest conversation on a podcast, Richa Chadha shared that her mother got really worried when she first told her about dating her co-star, Ali Fazal. “When I first told my mom that ‘I am starting to date this guy’, she called me very alarmed,” recalled the ‘Ram Leela’ actor.

Chadha continued, “She said ‘I don’t know if you know that he is married and he has two kids’. I was like ‘What?!’ She’s like ‘Yeah, he is from Lahore, he is married and he has two kids’. I said ‘No, it’s not that guy’.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Galaxy Lollywood (@galaxylollywood)

“Ali plays this character called Zafar in ‘Fukrey’. His real name is Ali Fazal. There’s another actor called Ali Zafar so a lot of people just confuse the names,” she explained.

Chadha maintained that her mother had a warm reaction towards Fazal after meeting him in person, and approved of their relationship.

It is pertinent to mention here that the ‘Fukrey’ couple, Richa Chadha and Ali Fazal met on the sets of their film a decade ago and have been in a relationship since then. They officially celebrated their marriage in October last year, after two years of formalising the union.

Netizens show support to Richa Chadha for making fun of Indian Army