Friday, November 25, 2022
type here...
HomeLifestyle
Web Desk

Netizens show support to Richa Chadha for making fun of Indian Army

test

Social media users showed their support to famed Bollywood actor and model Richa Chadha over her remarks about Indian Army. 

Watch ARY News live on live.arynews.tv 

The “Fukrey” star took a jibe at Northern Army Commander Lt. Gen. Upendra Dwivedi’s statements regarding Indian-occupied Kashmir with her tweeting, “Galwan says hi.”

Netizens showed their support to the actor for her comments. They lauded her for speaking the truth and reflecting the hypocritical mindset of the Indian government and zealots.

Here’s what social media had to say.

Related – Richa Chadha and Ali Fazal were married for 2.5 years?

On her acting front, Richa Chadha will reprise her role as Bholi Punjaban in “Fukrey 3“. The cast also features Varun Sharma, Pulkit Samrat and Manjot Singh.

The release date of the movie is not yet determined.

Comments

Web Desk

More Stories

Latest Posts

LATEST NEWS

Comments

ARY PLATFORMS

CORPORATE

Get The App

ARY Networks

COPYRIGHT © 2022 - ARYNEWS.tv. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED.