Netizens show support to Richa Chadha for making fun of Indian Army

Social media users showed their support to famed Bollywood actor and model Richa Chadha over her remarks about Indian Army.

Watch ARY News live on live.arynews.tv

The “Fukrey” star took a jibe at Northern Army Commander Lt. Gen. Upendra Dwivedi’s statements regarding Indian-occupied Kashmir with her tweeting, “Galwan says hi.”

Netizens showed their support to the actor for her comments. They lauded her for speaking the truth and reflecting the hypocritical mindset of the Indian government and zealots.

Here’s what social media had to say.

We stand with #RichaChadha — Yogi ji (@Yogiji054321) November 25, 2022

We stand with you @RichaChadha 💙💙 — Prashant Kanojia (@PJkanojia) November 24, 2022

So they bullied @RichaChadha into apologising. She didn’t have to. She wasn’t mocking the soldiers who died saving India’s borders; she was mocking those who were responsible for those deaths and their inability to stand up. Remember: “na koi ghusa hai na…?” — Meetendra (@Meetendra8) November 25, 2022

Agree with #RichaChadha. If commanders are delusional about India’s military capabilities, and the political leadership doesn’t tell them to behave, we’ll get badly beaten up. @adgpi pic.twitter.com/aPJfn7AX9n — Balaji (@balajiworld) November 25, 2022

Why is the dog barking? She’s asking a valid question. To question the govt and the armed forces is to make them accountable. That’s how democracy works. It is their responsibility to keep people informed on what’s happening on the ground. #RichaChadha #ISupportRichaChadha — Moderate Indian 🇮🇳 (@ModerateIndian1) November 25, 2022

Related – Richa Chadha and Ali Fazal were married for 2.5 years?

On her acting front, Richa Chadha will reprise her role as Bholi Punjaban in “Fukrey 3“. The cast also features Varun Sharma, Pulkit Samrat and Manjot Singh.

The release date of the movie is not yet determined.

Comments