Richa Chadha and Ali Fazal were married for 2.5 years?

Bollywood real-life couple Ali Fazal and Richa Chadha have been married for 2.5 years.

Watch ARY News live on live.arynews.tv

A spokesperson of celebrity couple said they are only celebrating the marriage on October 4th.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by ali fazal (@alifazal9)

“Richa Chadha and Ali Fazal have been legally married for 2.5 years when they registered their wedding,” their spokesperson told Indian news agency ANI. “Currently, they are only celebrating as already mentioned by them on 29th September in their statement with friends and family.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by ali fazal (@alifazal9)

The ‘Mirzapur’ and ‘Gangs of Wasseypur’ actors said they formalized their union just when the coronavirus pandemic spread.

Related – Richa Chadha-Ali Fazal wedding: Inside the star-studded Mumbai reception

“Two years ago, we formalised our union and just then the pandemic hit us all, pressing a pause button on our celebrations and life.Like the rest of the nation, we two were struck by personal tragedies one after another,” they mentioned.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by ali fazal (@alifazal9)

He added: “Now as we all enjoy this window of respite we are finally celebrating with our families and friends and we are so very touched for all the love and blessings that are coming our way. We offer you nothing but our love. Thank you.”

Comments