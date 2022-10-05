Richa Chadha-Ali Fazal wedding: Inside the star-studded Mumbai reception

Actors Richa Chadha and Ali Fazal are officially a couple now, and they hosted a glitzy reception in Mumbai last night for Bollywood fellows.

Bollywood couple who are said to have been legally married for the last 2.5 years, celebrated their union in a star-studded affair last night, attended by the who’s who of the industry.

The ceremony was organized at The Great Eastern Home in the Byculla region of South Mumbai.

Some of the top names clicked at the reception were Hrithik Roshan with rumoured girlfriend Saba Azad, Tabu, Manoj Bajpayee, Taapsee Pannu, Ashutosh Rana with wife Renuka Shahane, Vishal Bhardwaj, Swara Bhasker, Vicky Kaushal and Sudhir Mishra among others.

Bollywood divas Amyra Dastur, Kubra Sait, Lilette Dubey, Neha Bhasin, Shweta Tripathi, Sanya Malhotra, Karishma Tanna, Dia Mirza, Esha Gupta, Sayani Gupta, and Huma Qureshi also showed up dressed to their nines.

There was a brief ‘Fukrey’ reunion as well with co-stars Varun Sharma and Manjot Singh poseing for the paps at the ceremony.

Previously, the couple has kept the eager fans posted with pictures of Mehendi, Sangeet, and a cocktail reception held at the iconic Gymkhana club in the metropolitan.

A day before the final event, the family of Ali Fazal hosted traditional Awadhi-style reception in the groom’s hometown of Lucknow.

It is pertinent to mention the ‘Fukrey’ couple shared an audio message for their fans and friends ahead of the wedding where they announced to have ‘formalised’ their union ‘two years ago’.

“Two years ago we formalised our union and just then the pandemic hit us all. Like the rest of the nation, we too were struck by personal tragedies one after the other,” they stated.

“And now, as we all enjoy this window of respite, we are finally celebrating with our families and friends.”