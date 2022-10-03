Inside Richa Chadha, Ali Fazal sangeet: Bride and groom shake a leg

The pre-wedding shenanigans for Bollywood couple Richa Chadha and Ali Fazal continue with all that glitz and glam.

The wedding festivities for the ‘Fukrey’ couple began earlier this week and the bride and groom-to-be are keeping their eager fans posted with all that happened in the initial ceremonies of Mehendi and Sangeet.

Both Chadha and Ali shared a bunch of official pictures from the close-knit affair on respective social media handles as the much-in-love couple celebrated their union in attendance of close family and friends. While the ‘Masaan’ actor served us serious bridal look inspo with her pastel custom-made Rahul Mishra lehenga set with the 3d-detailed blouse, her partner, Fazal coordinated well in his ivory Angarkha by designer duo Abu Jani-Sandeep Khosla.

The bride styled the lehenga with matching bangles and an intricately designed choker and let her hair loose in tousled waves while getting her mehendi done.

Several snippets doing rounds on social media also see the latest IT couple shake a leg on their songs ‘Ranjha Ranjha’ and ‘Ambarsariya’.

Earlier the duo also shared snaps from their cocktail reception, where the bride wrapped in a golden heavily embellished saree by Kresha Bajaj, whereas, Fazal looked dapper in a multi-hued sherwani by the same designer duo.

As per the latest reports from Indian media outlets, Richa Chadha and Ali Fazal will flew to Mumbai where they will exchange vows on October 4, followed by a reception, the next day.

It is pertinent to mention that the Bollywood celebs first met on the sets of ‘Fukrey’ in 2012, and have been in a relationship since then. Initially, they were to get married in 2020 but postponed the ceremony due to the pandemic.

